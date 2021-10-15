Zach Ertz has heartbreaking reaction to trade from Eagles

Zach Ertz may have been expecting to be traded by the Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn’t make things any easier when word came down.

Ertz was very emotional when speaking to Philadelphia media for the final time on Friday after being dealt to the Arizona Cardinals. Ertz grew up in southern California, so the move brings him closer to home, at least in theory. He disputed that, though, and also detailed his tearful reaction to the deal.

Zach Ertz extremely emotional talking about the trade to Arizona. Says when people heard about the trade they told him he was “going home.” Long pause … “This is home.” — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 15, 2021

Zach Ertz said he spent "30 minutes crying" at his locker last night after the game. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 15, 2021

Ertz had spent his entire career with the Eagles since being drafted in 2013. The 30-year-old won a Super Bowl there, too. He will always be very closely tied to the organization no matter what.

It’s easy to forget that athletes are people too, and they develop bonds with the communities they play in. The veteran tight end has given a glimpse of how strongly he feels about Philadelphia in the past, too. Eagles fans will surely appreciate the genuine affection he has for them and their city.