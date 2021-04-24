Report: Zach Wilson spoke to ex-Jets QBs about playing in New York

It looks like a certainty that the New York Jets will make Zach Wilson the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Being a young quarterback in New York is notoriously difficult, and Wilson appears to be taking steps to prepare himself for the experience.

John Beck, Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala that Wilson has reached out to former Jets quarterbacks Chad Pennington, Josh McCown, and Mark Sanchez. Wilson spoke with the ex-Jets about what it’s like to play quarterback for the Jets and how to negotiate the attention and pressure that comes with it.

Wilson certainly made solid choices. That’s especially true of Sanchez, who was a first-round pick with massive expectations but ultimately became best remembered for one of the most embarrassing plays in NFL history. Obviously the hope is that Wilson ends up much better than that, but being prepared to deal with scrutiny is a key part of the BYU quarterback’s future, and Sanchez knows that well.

Wilson has been favorably compared to another outstanding young quarterback. The Jets would be very happy if they get that sort of player, and they have to be very pleased with what they’re hearing about his pre-draft preparation.