Zach Wilson sums up his season with embarrassing fall

The state of Zach Wilson’s New York Jets career is such that even his most ardent critics might feel a bit of pity on him after one thing that happened on Sunday.

Wilson slipped and fell over while taking the field for a drive during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. He was backpedaling, seemingly to deliver a message to his teammates, but took a spill while doing so.

Ohh Zach… Don't do this to yourself! #NYJvsBUF pic.twitter.com/z3Rp66SXQ3 — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 19, 2023

Wilson was fine and got back up without incident, but it is in some ways a perfect summary of his season and NFL career. Even the simple things turn out to be complicated and occasionally embarrassing.

Despite his problems, Wilson seems to have pretty sturdy job security. He came into Sunday’s game with just five touchdown passes and six interceptions in nine games, and now has an awkward fall to go with them.