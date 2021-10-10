Zach Wilson interception stat should be terrifying for Jets fans

Zach Wilson threw yet another interception in the New York Jets’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the rookie joined some less-than-elite company in the process.

Wilson threw an interception on a deep ball in the first half of New York’s 27-20 loss. That gives the second overall pick a whopping eight interceptions through his first five NFL games. Here’s the video of the latest, which came on a very poor throw:

Make that five straight games of throwing an interception for Zach Wilson. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ZXP4akREum — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 10, 2021

With that pick, Wilson has now thrown at least one interception in his first five career games. As ESPN’s Rich Cimini pointed out, the only other quarterbacks to do that in the last 10 years are DeShone Kizer, Zach Mettenberger and Blake Bortles.

Zach Wilson is the 4th QB to throw an interception in each of his first 5 career games over the last 10 seasons, joining DeShone Kizer (2017), Zach Mettenberger (2014), and Blake Bortles (2014). @ESPNStatsInfo #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 10, 2021

Kizer, a former second-round pick, is currently a free agent after the Tennessee Titans released him during the summer. Mettenberger last played in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football two years ago. Bortles has been more successful than the other two, but he’s also a free agent.

Obviously, it is too early to pass judgment on Wilson. He still has tremendous potential, but he’s already been publicly criticized by one of his teammates. The start of Wilson’s NFL career has been rocky, to say the least.