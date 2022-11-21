Zach Wilson in danger of getting benched

The New York Jets appear to be running out of patience with struggling quarterback Zach Wilson.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he is leaving his options open at the quarterback position for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Mike White is second on the team’s quarterback depth chart, with veteran Joe Flacco in the mix as well.

Robert Saleh on the QB situation: “We’re keeping everything on the table.” Not committing to Zach Wilson as the starter. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 21, 2022

The Jets were left with little choice but to reassess Wilson after Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson completed just nine passes for a total of 77 yards, and made things worse for himself with a postgame quote that made it look like he was avoiding accountability for the offense’s struggles, which seems to have alienated some of his teammates.

Wilson has not quite progressed as the Jets hoped when they took him second overall in 2021. Though the Jets are 5-2 in his starts this year, he has just four touchdown passes and has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in four of his last five games.

Less than a month ago, Saleh said that an injury was the only way Wilson might lose his starting job. This certainly demonstrates how much things have changed, especially with the Jets still in the playoff picture.