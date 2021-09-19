Zach Wilson gets ‘seeing ghosts’ treatment against Bill Belichick

Zach Wilson is the latest in a long line of young quarterbacks who have been stymied by Bill Belichick, and everyone seemed to make the same joke as the New York Jets rookie struggled on Sunday.

Wilson threw four interceptions — three in the first half — in his first career start against the New England Patriots. The abysmal performance immediately reminded NFL fans and reporters of when Sam Darnold threw four picks against the Patriots two years ago. Darnold wore a microphone for that game and was infamously heard saying he was “seeing ghosts.” You can see the video here.

Naturally, Twitter concluded that Wilson must have also been seeing ghosts while facing Belichick’s defense.

Zach Wilson doesn’t have to say it. He’s seeing ghosts. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 19, 2021

It's like Zach Wilson is seeing ghosts. — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) September 19, 2021

Bill Belichick has summoned his ghosts again. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is 5-11 with 0 TD’s and 4 interceptions. There’s 10 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/d0KaDGxhnZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 19, 2021

If Sam Darnold was seeing ghosts, what, exactly, is Zach Wilson seeing? — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) September 19, 2021

Wilson finished 19/33 with 210 yards and the four interceptions in New York’s 25-6 loss. It was a day to forget for the former BYU star.

Belichick has made a career of doing that to inexperienced quarterbacks. Unfortunately for Jets fans, he has now tortured their QBs on multiple occasions.