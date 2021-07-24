Report: Za’Darius Smith privately unhappy with Packers contract

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith briefly had some fans worried based on some tweets he sent Friday about needing a realtor. Though Smith assured fans there was nothing to be worried about, a new report suggests otherwise.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Smith is believed to be unhappy that the Packers converted much of his 2021 salary into a guaranteed payment, which pushed his 2022 cap number above $28 million. Smith is also said to be unhappy that the Packers did not pay his $14.76 million guarantee in full in March, instead resorting to weekly payments.

Smith is aware that the restructuring makes it likely he will be cut or traded before 2022 unless he signs an extension, which is unlikely to happen. Smith has fired his agent, and is believed to want either a longer commitment or to be moved. In retrospect, the tweets he sent Friday that he later made light of may have been a hint after all.

The 28-year-old Smith is entering his third season with the Packers. He’s been a star for them since arriving, collecting 26 sacks over two seasons with the team, leading to a pair of Pro Bowl selections.