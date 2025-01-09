Ravens rule out key player for playoff opener

The Baltimore Ravens will be down a key player on Saturday for their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Thursday that wide receiver Zay Flowers will miss the team’s playoff opener with a knee injury. Flowers had not practiced at all this week, making this outcome increasingly likely.

John Harbaugh ruled out WR Zay Flowers (knee) for Saturday’s game. No surprise after he didn’t practice this week. Rashod Bateman is WR1. pic.twitter.com/nlSmIX0Jcv — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 9, 2025

Flowers has established himself as the Ravens’ No. 1 wide receiver, so this is a significant loss. He made five catches for 100 yards against the Steelers in the team’s Week 16 win, and passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season for the first time in his NFL career. In total, he made 74 catches for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Flowers’ injury means the Ravens figure to lean more heavily on Rashod Bateman against Pittsburgh. It also serves as a cautionary tale after the Ravens went all-out to clinch the division in Week 18 instead of resting players, leading to Flowers’ injury.