 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 4, 2025

Everyone said the same thing about Zay Flowers’ knee injury

January 4, 2025
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Saquon BarkleyZay Flowers
Zay Flowers on the field

Dec 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers suffered a worrying knee injury in Saturday’s game, prompting a number of people to have the same reaction.

Flowers went down grabbing his right knee after being tackled during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. He was able to walk off the field slowly, but wound up going to the locker room and was deemed questionable to return.

Even as Flowers’ status remained uncertain, pretty much everyone said the same thing about the injury. To most, it served as a perfect example of why the Philadelphia Eagles are taking the right approach by resting Saquon Barkley on Sunday.

Flowers’ injury may prove to be minor, but it still functions as a cautionary tale. The Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a win, so this game is not completely meaningless to them, but they are in the playoffs either way. Any significant injury will lead to second-guessing with their playoff ticket already punched.

By contrast, the Eagles have nothing to play for, having locked themselves into the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Barkley needs 101 yards to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record, but the Eagles are planning on playing it safe and sitting him against the New York Giants. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni would never live it down if Barkley suffered an injury while pursuing that record in a game that otherwise has no significance in terms of seeding.

Sirianni is making the right call. Flowers’ injury scare might be a reminder to those who disagree with it.

comments powered by Disqus