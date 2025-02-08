Amateur golfer had devastated reaction to missing PGA Tour on bad putt

Amateur golfer Luke Clanton on Friday fell one stroke short of earning himself a spot on the PGA Tour.

Clanton needed a birdie on the 18th hole to make the cut during the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Florida State junior’s hopes rested on one critical putt from about 20 feet out.

The 21-year-old’s attempt at birdie went just a few inches left of the hole. Clanton covered his face into his hands as he tried to mask the emotions he was feeling after missing the most consequential putt of his career thus far.

Delayed not denied. Amateur Luke Clanton needed a birdie to potentially make the cut and earn a final@PGATOURU Accelerated point, the @FSUGolf junior came up just short on No. 18. pic.twitter.com/K1xu0gSVVm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2025

One way that amateurs can make the PGA Tour is through its University Accelerated program. An amateur would need to tally 20 Accelerated points to earn a PGA Tour card. Clanton had 19 and would have earned his 20th had he made the putt.

The fact that Clanton got himself in position to earn his point on Friday was an impressive feat on its own. He was five strokes above the projected cutoff line heading into his final eight holes. He birdied four of his next seven holes to give himself a chance on the 18th hole.

Clanton is the No. 1 amateur men’s golfer in the world. It’s likely only a matter of time before he gets his PGA Tour card. The shortcomings like Friday’s missed putt will only make it that much sweeter for Clanton once he finally breaks through