Brooks Koepka had perfect social media post after PGA Championship win

Brooks Koepka saw his opportunity and ran with it after his major win over the weekend.

The former world number one Koepka was victorious at this year’s 105th PGA Championship. Koepka posted a final total of nine-under 271, beating Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by two strokes to claim his fifth major championship trophy.

Later in the day, Koepka took to Instagram with a picture of himself hoisting his hardware. He included the perfect caption, “I Got 5 on It,” adding five trophy emojis for good measure.

Not only is that a reference to his five major victories, but it is also a nod to the famous song “I Got 5 on It.” That is the 1995 hit by rap duo Luniz (that would go on to enjoy renewed popularity thanks to its usage in the 2019 Jordan Poole film “Us”).

Koepka probably had that one saved in his back pocket for a long time. His last major win came at the PGA Championship in 2019. Koepka also blew a late lead at the Masters just last month, denying himself the opportunity to get his fifth major victory there. But he didn’t miss this time around and finally got to use the line that he had been saving.