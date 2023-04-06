Brooks Koepka has written off the last two years of his career

Brooks Koepka got off to a hot start during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National on Thursday, and he seems to be getting close to his old self.

Koepka’s strong 7-under 65 on Thursday follows a win at the LIV Golf event in Orlando last weekend.

Following his first round, Koepka was interviewed by ESPN’s Michael Eaves, who brought up Koepka’s health. Koepka underwent knee surgery in March 2021 after dislocating his right knee cap and tearing his patella tendon. The 32-year-old may have returned too soon, causing him issues for the rest of the year.

Now he is two years removed from that surgery and says he’s writing off the last two years.

“I just write the last two years off pretty much,” Koepka said to Eaves. “That came three weeks after surgery, and then last year, just wasn’t anywhere near it. So I’m healthy now, so all that’s behind me. I’m not worried about the last two years.”

Not only did Koepka win last week in Orlando, but he also won the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in October. He is the first ever two-time LIV Golf winner.

Koepka is a four-time major winner. His previous best finish at the Masters came when he finished tied for second in 2019. He is hoping to win his first green jacket.