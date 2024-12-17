Bryson DeChambeau roasts Rory McIlroy with incredible zinger

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are preparing to face Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a match that will likely feature plenty of friendly trash talk, but the most explosive shot has already been fired.

The aforementioned golfers will square off in “The Showdown” on Tuesday at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev. During a warmup session for the event on Monday, McIlroy spoke about how he is hoping to get revenge against DeChambeau “for what he did to me at the U.S. Open.” DeChambeau then roasted McIlroy with an incredible zinger.

“To be fair, you kind of did it to yourself,” DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in July after McIlroy had a complete meltdown at Pinehurst. McIlroy was the 54-hole leader and was on fire early in his final round, but he choked the tournament away with two brutal missed putts in the final three holes.

It was harsh, but DeChambeau has a point. McIlroy handed DeChambeau the U.S. Open, even if Bryson made some big shots when he needed to.

DeChambeau had a classy message for McIlroy after the U.S. Open, but it appears all bets are off heading into “The Showdown.”