Bubba Watson busts out the ‘mud ball’ complaints at Masters

The opening round of the Masters was delayed by inclement weather on Thursday, which left the course at Augusta National a bit soggy. Everyone had to play in the wet conditions, but naturally Bubba Watson was the only golfer heard complaining about them.

Watson has infamously thrown tantrums over mud being on his ball in the past, and he once again complained about a “mud ball” during the first round of the Masters. The lefty drew a lot of criticism from viewers.

Just can’t stand Bubba Watson “every hole there’s mud”

Love to see him at Barnsley municipal after a wet week — Jack Atkinson (@jackatkinson94) November 12, 2020

Two holes in and @bubbawatson is already complaining! “Mud Ball!” 2.0 — Kevin Kuklinski (@KevinKuku8) November 12, 2020

Never seen Bubba Watson not complaining about mud balls. Think he would still complain about them playing links golf in June!! #themasters — Paul Spence Walpole (@Paul171276) November 12, 2020

Gotta love Bubba Watson blaming the mud on a poor shot. #themasters — Gary Lloyd (@GaryALloyd) November 12, 2020

I can’t stand how @bubbawatson whines constantly. Blames it on the mud Every player in the field has dealt with it, and several had to play in it early. They still posted good scores. Suck it up and show us something — Rabbit (@Primetime_ztg32) November 12, 2020

Watson said in an interview earlier this year that he “can’t stand mud balls.” He explained that he ends up with them more than most golfers because his ball doesn’t spin much. Anyone who has followed his career has likely seen him have an outburst over a mud ball at some point.

Same, @bubbawatson. Same. The science of mud balls AND how to predict their flight is up on the PING Proving Grounds blog here: https://t.co/GJRknwfp2U pic.twitter.com/kQ7SWKb3A2 — PING GOLF (@PingTour) May 6, 2020

Of course, Watson is known for having a temper. He often blames outside circumstances for his poor play, and his caddie has felt the wrath of that in the past. Nobody hates a mud ball more than Bubba, and he’s not afraid to show it.