Thursday, November 12, 2020

Bubba Watson busts out the ‘mud ball’ complaints at Masters

November 12, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The opening round of the Masters was delayed by inclement weather on Thursday, which left the course at Augusta National a bit soggy. Everyone had to play in the wet conditions, but naturally Bubba Watson was the only golfer heard complaining about them.

Watson has infamously thrown tantrums over mud being on his ball in the past, and he once again complained about a “mud ball” during the first round of the Masters. The lefty drew a lot of criticism from viewers.

Watson said in an interview earlier this year that he “can’t stand mud balls.” He explained that he ends up with them more than most golfers because his ball doesn’t spin much. Anyone who has followed his career has likely seen him have an outburst over a mud ball at some point.

Of course, Watson is known for having a temper. He often blames outside circumstances for his poor play, and his caddie has felt the wrath of that in the past. Nobody hates a mud ball more than Bubba, and he’s not afraid to show it.

