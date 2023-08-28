Caddie reveals Viktor Hovland’s plans after winning $18 million bonus

Viktor Hovland was quick to downplay his eye-popping earnings after he won the Tour Championship on Sunday, but it sounds like the young golfer has some big celebration plans.

Hovland shot 7 under in the final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup. The latter netted him an $18 million bonus. Hovland also won the BMW Championship the week before. With the two victories, Hovland secured a total $21.6 million in two weeks.

Hovland was asked on Sunday if he was thinking about the $18 million bonus during his final round. He said it is always “in the back of your mind” and that he is happy to be able to secure his family’s financial future. However, the 25-year-old added that he does not care about living a lavish lifestyle.

Viktor Hovland after winning the 2023 FedEx Cup: "I live in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Money goes a long ways there. It's not like I'm spending money out the wazoo every week." pic.twitter.com/NA1oReYJGz — Golfweek (@golfweek) August 28, 2023

“I live in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Money goes a long ways there,” Hovland said. “It’s not like I’m spending money out the wazoo every week. I don’t need a lot to be happy. I don’t need a lot to live within my means.”

Hovland may spend a good chunk of that money this week, though. His caddie, Shay Knight, said on Sunday that Hovland and some of the golfer’s have plans to go to Mykonos.

Viktor Hovland's caddie Shay Knight said Hovland is going to Mykonos with some of his boys after this. I think I know who's buying. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) August 27, 2023

It would only be right for Hovland to celebrate. He has played some of his best golf when it mattered most. The ridiculous 9-hole stretch he put together at the BMW Championship clearly was not a fluke.