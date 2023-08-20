Viktor Hovland sets course record in win with insane back 9

Viktor Hovland won the BMW Championship on Sunday, and he set several records with his insane performance down the stretch.

Hovland shot a 61 in his final round at Olympia Fields County Club in Illinois. The score was a personal low for Hovland and a course record. It was also the lowest ever final round in FedExCup Playoffs history.

Hovland did much of his damage by firing an absurd 28 on the back nine. He moved into first ahead of Scottie Scheffler with his course record-setting birdie put on 18.

Hovland’s final round was littered with mind-boggling stats. He hit all 9 greens and putted only 11 times over the final 9 holes.

Hovland's back nine. 6/7 fairways

9/9 greens

3.5 SG approach lol

6.5 SG total

Six birdie looks inside 9 feet

Eight 3s

11 putts

28 total shots pic.twitter.com/IqDoFunXVF — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) August 20, 2023

If you want to go even deeper, Hovland gained 6.49 strokes over the field on the back nine alone. He has only eight full rounds of 18 holes in his entire career where he has accomplished that feat, let alone doing it in a 9-hole stretch.

Viktor Hovland just gained 6.49 strokes to the field on his back nine alone. He only has eight full rounds where he's gained more in his career. pic.twitter.com/gNyrkuoWVS — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) August 20, 2023

Almost everything Hovland accomplished was downright wild. The fact that he did it during a FedExCup Playoff event and came from behind to win makes it that much more impressive.

Hovland jumped into second in the FedExCup Playoff standings with the huge win at Olympia Fields. He trails Scheffler by fewer than 200 points.