 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 7, 2022

Cameron Smith stripped of 1 big privilege after jump to LIV

September 7, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Cameron Smith picks up his ball

January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith is one of a growing list of golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after they signed with LIV, and he has also been stripped of one big honor — his TPC Sawgrass parking spot.

Smith won The Players Championship back in March. One of the perks of winning that big event is that you get your own parking spot at TPC Sawgrass for the year. Adam Schupak of Golfweek shared a photo of the reserved parking spot Smith still had at the Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., course as of last week.

That spot was there before Smith signed a reported $100 million deal with LIV. The sign has since been replaced with a more generic one that reads “Tour players only.” TPC Sawgrass general manager Derek Sprague confirmed to Schupak that Smith has lost the privilege.

“If they go to LIV they don’t have any of their (PGA) Tour privileges at TPC properties,” Schupak said.

It is also tradition for the flag of the Players winner’s home country to fly at TPC Sawgrass. The Australian flag was still displayed in Smith’s honor as of this week. However, Schupak notes that a replica bag with Smith’s winning clubs and photos of him were removed from the clubhouse.

What makes the situation even more interesting is that Smith lives near TPC Sawgrass and has practiced there regularly. It is unclear if that will continue.

Smith is one of the biggest names to join LIV Golf, and multiple legends of the sport have ripped him for it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus