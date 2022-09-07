Cameron Smith stripped of 1 big privilege after jump to LIV

Cameron Smith is one of a growing list of golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after they signed with LIV, and he has also been stripped of one big honor — his TPC Sawgrass parking spot.

Smith won The Players Championship back in March. One of the perks of winning that big event is that you get your own parking spot at TPC Sawgrass for the year. Adam Schupak of Golfweek shared a photo of the reserved parking spot Smith still had at the Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., course as of last week.

As one of my FB friends noted, how soon until this sign is removed @TPCSawgrass? I think I will park there Thursday and check. pic.twitter.com/fOoyRInW17 — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) August 30, 2022

That spot was there before Smith signed a reported $100 million deal with LIV. The sign has since been replaced with a more generic one that reads “Tour players only.” TPC Sawgrass general manager Derek Sprague confirmed to Schupak that Smith has lost the privilege.

“If they go to LIV they don’t have any of their (PGA) Tour privileges at TPC properties,” Schupak said.

It is also tradition for the flag of the Players winner’s home country to fly at TPC Sawgrass. The Australian flag was still displayed in Smith’s honor as of this week. However, Schupak notes that a replica bag with Smith’s winning clubs and photos of him were removed from the clubhouse.

What makes the situation even more interesting is that Smith lives near TPC Sawgrass and has practiced there regularly. It is unclear if that will continue.

Smith is one of the biggest names to join LIV Golf, and multiple legends of the sport have ripped him for it.