Graeme McDowell offers explanation for LIV Golf suspension

Graeme McDowell has became the first golfer to be suspended under LIV Golf’s anti-doping policy, but the former major champion says he has a reasonable explanation for the positive test.

LIV Golf announced on Sunday that McDowell has been suspended for one tournament and fined $125,000 after he tested positive for levomethamphetamine at a tournament last month.

In a statement on social media, McDowell explained that he had been “struggling with severe congestion” during the LIV Nashville tournament, which was held from June 21-23. McDowell said he used a “generic Vicks nasal decongestant” to alleviate his symptoms without realizing the over-the-counter medication was on LIV’s banned substance list.

“As a professional golfer, I understand the importance of checking all medications and the option to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). Unfortunately, I did not take the time to do this due to the over-the-counter nature of this medicine, and deeply regret the oversight,” McDowell wrote. “I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.

“LIV’s Anti-Doping policy is designed to be thorough and transparent. Unlike some other tours, LIV enforces these rules rigorously, which made this situation particularly challenging for me. However, I respect the need for these rules and penalties — they are essential for maintaining the integrity of the sport.”

McDowell, who is part of Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC team, will not be permitted to play in The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia next week. McDowell finished 42nd of 54 golfers in Nashville and Smash GC came in 12th of 13 teams, but they have been retroactively disqualified from that tournament.

The 45-year-old McDowell had four wins on the PGA Tour and 11 wins on the European Tour before he signed with LIV Golf. He won the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.