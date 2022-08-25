Greg Norman takes jab at PGA Tour commissioner

PGA Tour players are going to have opportunities to earn more money than ever beginning next season, and Greg Norman clearly feels he is responsible for that.

Sweeping changes were announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The biggest ones pertain to the amount of money players — and in particular “top players” — can earn. A top player will be defined as a player who finishes in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program. The money that will be paid out by the PIP has been doubled from $50 million to $100 million.

There will also be 12 “elevated” events beginning in 2022-23. The purses for those events will be at least $20 million, and the top 20 players will play in all of them. Those players will also play in The Players Championship, the four majors and three other events of their choosing, meaning they will commit to a 20-event schedule. The goal is to have the PGA Tour’s top players committing to more events together and increasing the stakes.

Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, responded to the changes by sharing a meme on Instagram. The two-time major champion agrees that the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan are now trying to mimic the new Saudi-backed golf league.

The changes for the PGA Tour came after Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and other top golfers held a players-only meeting last week.

Money has been the primary reason golfers have chosen LIV over the PGA Tour, so the new changes should help the Tour retain some of its talent.