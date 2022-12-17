Greg Norman has interesting message for rival Rory McIlroy about LIV

Rory McIlroy has bashed LIV Golf at nearly every turn and has been particularly contentious towards Greg Norman. But that won’t stop Norman from extending an invitation to the 33-year-old.

LIV Golf CEO Norman spoke with Bunkered for an interview that was published in issue 198 of the magazine. In the interview, Norman was asked whether he would allow McIlroy to join LIV.

“Our door is open for everybody,” said Norman. “We’re not the PGA Tour. We’re not like that. We exist for the players, so we will always have an open door, whether that’s for Rory or Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas or whoever.”

Norman’s stance is unsurprising. He’s trying to attract talent and strengthen his league. McIlroy is a popular, well known golfer who would make the league more competitive.

Of course, McIlroy has vowed his allegiance to the PGA Tour and has no interest in joining LIV. But Norman can see past rivalries to do what is in the best interest of his league.

Interestingly, both McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said LIV should move on from Norman as their CEO. Despite their calls for Norman to lose his job, The Shark remains in his position.