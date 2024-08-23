Hideki Matsuyama suffers bad break during BMW Championship

Hideki Matsuyama’s bid to win a second straight PGA Tour event was derailed Friday by an injury.

The PGA Tour announced Friday morning that Matsuyama had withdrawn from the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo.

“I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the BMW Championship after experiencing lower back discomfort while warming up this morning, which made it impossible to play today,” Matsuyama said in a statement Friday. “Thank you to BMW and the Western Golf Association for a great experience here at Castle Pines.”

Matsuyama was coming off a win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last weekend. He had shot an opening round 67 at the BMW Championship on Thursday, which placed him one stroke behind the then-leader, Keegan Bradley. Also this year, Matsuyama won the Genesis Invitational and took home a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Matsuyama just needs to play next week at East Lake Golf Club in order to secure his spot at the Tour Championship. The 32-year-old has 10 career PGA Tour wins, including the 2021 Masters.