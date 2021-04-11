Do Hideki Matsuyama, wife Mei have a ‘secret’ marriage?

Hideki Matsuyama has been knocking at the door of winning a major championship for years now, and it appears he is finally going to get over the hump at this year’s Masters. Should that happen, people are going to learn a lot more about the Japanese superstar … maybe.

Matsuyama is notoriously a very private person. Some of that has to do with the language barrier, as he predominantly speaks with the media through his interpreter, Bob Turner. Matsuyama has also admitted he does not love interacting with reporters, as he admitted on Saturday that it has been easier on him with less media and fans at the Masters due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m not sure how to answer this in a good way, but being in front of the media is still difficult,” Matsuyama said through Turner, according to Alan Bastable of Golf.com. “I’m glad the media are here covering it, but it’s not my favorite thing to do, to stand and answer questions. And so with fewer media, it’s been a lot less stressful for me.”

So while we know very little about Matsuyama, we do know he is married and has at least one child — a daughter. The 29-year-old shared the news at The Northern Trust back in August 2017 that he and his wife had welcomed a baby the month before. Bastable says that was a shock to reporters, who didn’t even know Matsuyama was married.

“No one really asked me if I was married, so I didn’t have to answer that question,” Matsuyama said. “But I felt that after the PGA would be a good time, because our baby is born and I thought that would be a good time to let everyone know.”

The PGA Tour’s website says Matsuyama’s wife’s name is Mei and his daughter’s name is Kanna.

Matsuyama is looking to become the first male Japanese golfer to win a major. He had a very simple message entering the final round as the leader at the Masters. If he can capture his first green jacket, the media will be itching to learn more about him.