Hideki Matsuyama shares his mindset entering final round of Masters

Hideki Matsuyama is making some history at the Masters this weekend.

The 29-year-old shot an incredible 7-under 65 on Saturday at Augusta National to surge up the leaderboard with the lead. He became the first Japanese player to lead or co-lead after any round of the Masters.

Matsuyama also shot the first bogey-free round of golf at the major this week.

So what is Matsuyama’s mentality like entering Sunday’s final round? He was asked that question during an interview with CBS after his round on Saturday.

“This will be a new experience for me being the leader,” Matsuyama told Jim Nantz, via a translator. “All I can do is relax the best I can, prepare, and go out and give it my best tomorrow.”

Matsuyama is looking to become the first male Japanese golfer to win a major. He’s close to making it happen, but a lot can change over the final 18 holes. For now, based on his comments, it doesn’t seem like he is overwhelmed.