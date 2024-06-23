Jon Rahm drops F-bombs after being annoyed by LIV Golf drones

Jon Rahm dropped some F-bombs after being frustrated by the drones during the final round of the LIV Golf event in Nashville on Sunday.

Rahm was in the tee box on the par-4 sixth hole and hooked his tee shot into the water. The Spanish golfer immediately complained and seemed to blame LIV Golf’s drones for distracting him.

“Every tournament. It’s f—ing incredible. Right on my backswing. These f—ing drones every time,” Rahm complained.

You can watch a video of his comments, but beware that the video contains profanity.

Rahm was close to the lead at the time, so it’s easy to understand why he was frustrated about driving into the water on the hole. But playing in LIV Golf events, with their camera technology flying around, is part of what he signed up for. He’s getting paid $350 million to pay in the non-PGA Tour league, so many people won’t have sympathy for him.

Rahm shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday and finished the LIV Golf event in Nashville at 12 under par, which had him among the leaders, but still far off the pace set by event winner Tyrrell Hatton.