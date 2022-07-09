Video: Jon Rahm caught cursing after bad shot at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm expressed frustration after a disappointing tee shot during Friday’s second round of the Scottish Open.

Rahm badly hooked the shot while at 2-under par and in 13th place. He unleashed a profanity-laced reaction that was captured by the live broadcast. The profanity was not censored.

“Great draw,” Rahm said to himself. “Great f—ing draw you a–hole” (profanity edited by LBS).

Beware: the video contains profanity.

“Great f***ing draw you asshole" Jon Rahm is DEFINITELY one of us 😂 pic.twitter.com/MxLfBAoOoN — CourseAmigos GP (@courseamigos) July 8, 2022

Rahm hasn’t shied away from expressing his true feelings about a poor shot in the past. During the US Open in June at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., the one-time major champion let out a complaint after the wind died down during his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole. While leading the 2020 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio by seven shots, Rahm pulled his drive and slammed his club in anger.

The 27-year-old finished his round at 2-over par and in a tie for 20th place at even par heading into the weekend. Rahm, the No. 3-ranked player in the world, entered Saturday seven shots back of American Cameron Tringale, who leads the field by three shots at 7-under par.