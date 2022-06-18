Jon Rahm frustrated with wind during third round at US Open

Jon Rahm expressed some frustration with the wind during his third round of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. on Saturday.

Rahm entered the day one behind co-leaders Joel Dahmen and Collin Morikawa. He remained in contention through the first 12 holes of his third round but dropped a stroke on the 13th.

Rahm was attempting his third shot on the 433-yard 13th hole and was 99 yards out after laying up. The wind was picking up right as Rahm was about to swing, but then it died. Instead of his ball getting blown back by the wind as he was expecting, Rahm’s ball sailed past the hole and left him 33 yards away from a par putt.

“The wind died? Come on. Fry crying out loud, man. What a freaking day. For cyring out loud,” Rahm complained as he put his club into his bag.

Rahm ended up bogeying the hole for his third bogey of the round. That pushed him to two over, though he birded 14 to make up the stroke.

The World No. 2 golfer is looking to go back-to-back as the US Open champion. Rahm won the event last year at Torrey Pines for his first career major.