Jordan Spieth drawing inspiration from Bill Belichick ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth is coming off a win at the Valero Texas Open heading into the Masters, but there will still be plenty of talk this week about his infamous 2016 collapse at Augusta. In order to avoid much of that, Spieth is going to try to channel his inner Bill Belichick.

Spieth told reporters this week that he learned a valuable lesson from Belichick while visiting Gillette Stadium prior to the Ryder Cup in 2016.

“I think Bill Belichick, it’s one of his very key things — eliminate the noise, and I remember seeing that at Gillette Stadium before I think The Ryder Cup in 2016, and it’s always stuck with me,” Spieth said, via WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

Spieth’s visit to Foxboro, Mass., would have been not long after he blew his five-shot lead on the back nine at the Masters. He did manage to win the Open Championship in 2017, but his game has largely been in shambles since the Masters meltdown. Spieth has said that tournament “haunted” him and that he hated playing golf for a while after it happened.

A big part of the “Patriot Way” is blocking out noise from outside the team, and Spieth has apparently applied that to his own life. He made it clear how much winning at the Valero Texas Open meant to him with what he told reporters on Sunday, but that won’t stop people from bringing up what happened in 2016.

Between Belichick’s principles and the guidance he has gotten from this PGA legend, Spieth should be in a solid place mentally heading into the Masters this week.