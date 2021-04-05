Jordan Spieth had great quote about finally winning again

Jordan Spieth on Sunday claimed his first PGA Tour victory since 2017, shooting 18 under to win the Valero Texas Open. He held off Charley Hoffman by two strokes in claiming the victory.

Spieth, 27, began his career in captivating fashion. He turned pro in 2012 and became the No. 1 player in the world in 2015. That year, Spieth won two majors and finished in the top five of all four majors.

Because he hadn’t won an event since 2017, Spieth kept getting hounded with questions about the matter. He said he was glad to get that monkey off his back and move on. He also said this win would hold a special place in his heart.

“This one will hold a special place in my heart,” Spieth said after winning the Texas Open. “Just as kind of knocking off that monkey that I don’t really have to answer the questions ‘it’s been this long since you’ve won.'”

Spieth then showed some light humor.

“At this point, it’s been about 20 minutes, so that’s more recent than anyone else,” Spieth noted.

Spieth seems to be heating up just at the right time — right when the Masters is coming.