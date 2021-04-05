Jordan Spieth receives congratulations from Jack Nicklaus

Jordan Spieth finally broke through on Sunday with a win at the Valero Texas Open, and few people were happier to see it than the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

Spieth held off Charley Hoffman by two strokes to claim his first victory since 2017. He is playing some of his best golf in years at a perfect time, as the Masters begins on Thursday. Nicklaus sent a tweet congratulating Spieth.

Congratulations, @JordanSpieth, on winning the @valerotxopen! I know it’s been awhile for you on the @PGATOUR — a “long road” as you called it — but Barbara and I are so proud of you, and we couldn’t be happier! What a well-played tournament, and a terrific last round! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 4, 2021

Nicklaus also complimented Spieth for the maturity he showed on the 18th hole, when he had a two-shot lead over Hoffman and chose to lay up rather than going for the green.

When you took 3 wood out on 2nd shot at 18, holding a 2-shot lead, I yelled, “Put it back in the bag!” And you did. You then played 8-iron and beautiful little wedge in to seal win! Look forward to seeing you Tuesday night for dinner at Augusta and wish you well in @TheMasters! pic.twitter.com/62dkcGXWLU — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 4, 2021

Prior to the last two months, Spieth’s game had largely been in shambles since his infamous meltdown at the 2016 Masters. He took a five-shot lead into the back nine and looked like he was going win back-to-back green jackets but fell apart.

Since missing four cuts in seven tournaments late last season into early this year, Spieth has four top-five finishes in his last six events. His win, of course, came just days before the start of the 2021 Masters. He made it clear how much the victory meant to him.

Nicklaus has been a positive influence for Spieth and many other golfers. If you remember, he was one of the first to offer words of encouragement for Spieth following the Masters meltdown.