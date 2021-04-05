 Skip to main content
Monday, April 5, 2021

Jordan Spieth receives congratulations from Jack Nicklaus

April 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth finally broke through on Sunday with a win at the Valero Texas Open, and few people were happier to see it than the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

Spieth held off Charley Hoffman by two strokes to claim his first victory since 2017. He is playing some of his best golf in years at a perfect time, as the Masters begins on Thursday. Nicklaus sent a tweet congratulating Spieth.

Nicklaus also complimented Spieth for the maturity he showed on the 18th hole, when he had a two-shot lead over Hoffman and chose to lay up rather than going for the green.

Prior to the last two months, Spieth’s game had largely been in shambles since his infamous meltdown at the 2016 Masters. He took a five-shot lead into the back nine and looked like he was going win back-to-back green jackets but fell apart.

Since missing four cuts in seven tournaments late last season into early this year, Spieth has four top-five finishes in his last six events. His win, of course, came just days before the start of the 2021 Masters. He made it clear how much the victory meant to him.

Nicklaus has been a positive influence for Spieth and many other golfers. If you remember, he was one of the first to offer words of encouragement for Spieth following the Masters meltdown.

