Justin Thomas has funny ‘I love you’ slip with Scott Van Pelt

Justin Thomas expected a lot to be different about the Masters this year with no fans allowed to attend, but he probably never envisioned it would be a week in which he professed his love for Scott Van Pelt.

Thomas was interviewed by Van Pelt for ESPN following a great second round in which he shot 3-under to move to 9-under through 36 holes. At the end of the interview, Van Pelt joked that Thomas should come back and see CBS’ Jim Nantz for an interview in the same room at Augusta National on Sunday, which would mean Thomas won the green jacket. Thomas meant to say he would “love to,” but it came out as “I love you.”

Justin Thomas says I love you pic.twitter.com/N3KdrMyY6j — Sports Highlights (@replayitback) November 13, 2020

Thomas is going to have a tough time living that one down.