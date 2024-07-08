Captain for US Ryder Cup Team has been announced

The captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team has been announced.

Former two-time Ryder Cup team member Keegan Bradley was announced on Monday as the captain for the U.S. team.

Keegan Bradley has been named the captain of the U.S. Team for the 2025 @RyderCup 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZYtG0siwgJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2024

The 38-year-old Bradley played in the 2012 (Medinah) and 2014 (Gleneagles) Ryder Cups, both of which the U.S. lost to Europe. He is looking forward to being the captain for the 2025 event at Bethpage Black in Long Island, N.Y.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport,” Bradley said in a statement.

The impending announcement of Bradley’s captaincy was expected after a report said Tiger Woods had declined the opportunity to serve as captain.

Bradley has won 12 times as a pro, including the 2011 PGA Championship. He has been ranked as high as 10th in the world. And he’ll be tasked with helping the U.S. win after losing last time to Team Europe.