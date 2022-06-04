PGA Tour veteran leaves for rival LIV Golf series

Kevin Na, the No. 33-ranked golfer in the world, became the first player to openly resign from the PGA Tour amid growing controversy between the Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.

The 38-year-old Na released a statement Saturday on Twitter that explained his reasons for leaving the Tour, including an inability to choose the events he wants to play in.

“Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options,” Na wrote. “I would like the freedom to play where I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

“I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour,” Na continued. “This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.”

This was a very difficult decision for me. I hope my fans will continue to support me wherever I choose to play. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/3Vp2e7cPfH — Kevin Na (@kevinna915) June 4, 2022

The LIV Golf league is trying to create a rival for the Tour by offering large amounts of money to the game’s top players. The Tour does not want its players to participate.

Earlier this month, the Tour announced that it would deny waivers to players seeking to compete in LIV Golf events.

On Tuesday, a list of participants for next week’s Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational was released. Along with Na, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson was on the list.

Na has five career PGA Tour victories, including the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2021. In 19 years on the Tour, he has made over $37.5 million.

The LIV Golf Invitational will take place in London from June 9-11. The tournament offers $25 million in prize money that is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.