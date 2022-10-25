Report: LIV Golf looking to produce documentary to generate interest

Many sports leagues are looking to capitalize on the success of “Drive to Survive,” including LIV Golf.

Bloomberg reported recently that LIV Golf was looking to produce a documentary similar to “Drive to Survive.”

This desire apparently is just that and not an actual plan in motion for now. LIV reportedly does not have a production company attached to the project, nor do they have a buyer.

The interest from leagues in creating documentary series are mostly due to the success Formula 1 has had through its “Drive to Survive” show. Formula 1 partnered with Netflix to release a series. The series premiered in March 2019, covering the 2018 World Championship. They have had four seasons so far, and a fifth and sixth season have been ordered.

The show has been a huge success and is credited with creating a whole new base of Formula 1 fans in the United States. The PGA Tour, ATP Tour and WTA all have deals with Netflix and are looking to create interest in their sports and players the way Formula 1 has. LIV would like to do the same thing, but they’re a little behind some of these other leagues in the process. LIV still does not have a TV deal for its events.