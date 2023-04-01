 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 31, 2023

Paige Spiranac shares interesting message for her critics

March 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Paige Spiranac poses

Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ladies golfer Paige Spiranac arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Paige Spiranac shared an interesting message for her critics via Twitter on Friday.

Spiranac played college golf and has since become famous on social media. She is now an online influencer/personality with a specialty in golf. Of course, her good looks and body shape have helped her gain fame, and she has no problem not only admitting that, but taking advantage of it.

“It’s funny when people say ‘if you didn’t have big boobs no one would know you.’ Okay but I do. It’s not a bad thing to take advantage of what god gave you to be successful. No different than someone being athletic, smart, funny, or creative. We all have a special skill set and should amplify that to our advantage in life,” Spiranac tweeted on Friday.

When a critic replied that having large breasts isn’t a skill, Spiranac boasted that being a good marketer is her skill.

Spiranac has certainly leaned into all her God-given gifts and amassed quite a following in the process.

Few others can also give a putting the way she can.

Article Tags

Paige Spiranac
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus