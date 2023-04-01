Paige Spiranac shares interesting message for her critics

Paige Spiranac shared an interesting message for her critics via Twitter on Friday.

Spiranac played college golf and has since become famous on social media. She is now an online influencer/personality with a specialty in golf. Of course, her good looks and body shape have helped her gain fame, and she has no problem not only admitting that, but taking advantage of it.

It’s funny when people say “if you didn’t have big boobs no one would know you.” Okay but I do. It’s not a bad thing to take advantage of what god gave you to be successful. No different than someone being athletic, smart, funny, or creative. We all have a special skill set and… — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 31, 2023

“It’s funny when people say ‘if you didn’t have big boobs no one would know you.’ Okay but I do. It’s not a bad thing to take advantage of what god gave you to be successful. No different than someone being athletic, smart, funny, or creative. We all have a special skill set and should amplify that to our advantage in life,” Spiranac tweeted on Friday.

When a critic replied that having large breasts isn’t a skill, Spiranac boasted that being a good marketer is her skill.

My skill set is being a marketing genius — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 31, 2023

Spiranac has certainly leaned into all her God-given gifts and amassed quite a following in the process.

Few others can also give a putting the way she can.