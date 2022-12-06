Pat Perez’s wife takes shot at Tiger Woods over car accident

Investigators did not suspect that Tiger Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was involved in a serious car accident nearly two years ago, but Pat Perez’s wife has apparently drawn her own conclusions.

Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he lost control of his car and drove off the road in February 2021. He nearly had to have his leg amputated, and he said last week that walking still causes him discomfort. Tiger bluntly told reporters after he withdrew from the Hero World Challenge last week that he doesn’t “have much left in this leg.”

The Instagram account @golfballing shared a video on Monday that showed Woods speaking with the media about his limitations. Perez’s wife Ashley commented on the post and said she has no sympathy for Woods, as she believes he was impaired when he crashed his car.

🚨#NEW: Pat Perez’s wife goes full ANTI-Tiger mode in the Instagram comments and takes a shot at the car accident. “I don’t feel bad for him” pic.twitter.com/cD7i4kDZyy — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) December 5, 2022

“Literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL,” Ashley Perez wrote. “I don’t feel bad for him. Thank god he didn’t kill anyone. See ya.”

Perez later deleted the comment.

A lot of people wondered if Woods was under the influence because of his DUI history. In May 2017, Tiger was arrested for a DUI in Florida. He passed a breathalyzer at the time and was not drunk. However, a toxicology report later showed that Woods had five substances in his body: two painkillers, a tranquilizer, a sedative, and THC.

Pat Perez is one of several golfers who left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. He has been openly critical of his peers who remain loyal to the PGA Tour. This also is not the first time Mrs. Perez has thrown shade at other golfers.

H/T New York Post