Patrick Cantlay responds to Ryder Cup hat allegations

Patrick Cantlay responded Saturday to the report that he was refusing to wear a Team USA hat during the Ryder Cup out of protest.

A British reporter said Saturday that Cantlay is upset over the lack of pay to golfers participating in the prestigious event and was demonstrating his dissatisfaction by refusing to wear a hat. Cantlay was trolled by the fans in Italy over the report (video here).

The 31-year-old responded in an interview with NBC and said that he wasn’t wearing a hat because it didn’t fit.

“That’s the furthest thing from the truth,” Cantlay said.

Patrick Cantlay was asked directly if he's not wearing a hat as some form of protest. "Not at all. This is the first I heard of it — right when I got off the green. That's the furthest thing from the truth." — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 30, 2023

Cantlay also responded with a post on X. His post showed a photo of himself and two emojis: an American flag and a hat.

The cap emoji is often used on social media to signify a lie. It’s unclear whether Cantlay was calling “cap” on that report or just making note of it, but he and the US team seem to be rallying around the report, as well as the taunting from the fans.

After all that, Cantlay was shown by NBC wearing a Team USA Ryder Cup shirt and red hat.