Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson send guests gifts ahead of wedding

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been engaged since 2013, but the time to tie the knot has arrived. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and one of the world’s top golfers will finally get married later this year.

And with the date coming up quickly, the duo have begun sending out gift baskets to their guests. Luxury, high-profile gift baskets at that.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson gift friends luxurious wedding baskets https://t.co/3F98klJGIu pic.twitter.com/zHdP9n06JF — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2022

Gretzky’s friend, Kristina Melnichenko, and Dustin’s sister, Samantha, each shared photos of the gift baskets to their Instagram accounts this week. Inside, they found a $300 bottle Cristal champagne and a $400 set of Baccarat crystal champagne glasses.

Now that’s living the high life!

Gretzky and Johnson have two sons together — Tatum, 6, and River, 4. They will both be on hand as their parents exchange their vows at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.