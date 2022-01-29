 Skip to main content
Saturday, January 29, 2022

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson send guests gifts ahead of wedding

January 29, 2022
by Dan Benton

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been engaged since 2013, but the time to tie the knot has arrived. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and one of the world’s top golfers will finally get married later this year.

And with the date coming up quickly, the duo have begun sending out gift baskets to their guests. Luxury, high-profile gift baskets at that.

Gretzky’s friend, Kristina Melnichenko, and Dustin’s sister, Samantha, each shared photos of the gift baskets to their Instagram accounts this week. Inside, they found a $300 bottle Cristal champagne and a $400 set of Baccarat crystal champagne glasses.

Now that’s living the high life!

Gretzky and Johnson have two sons together — Tatum, 6, and River, 4. They will both be on hand as their parents exchange their vows at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

