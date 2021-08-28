Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson have set wedding date, location

Eight years after getting engaged, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky finally have a wedding date.

Gretzky recently sent her bridesmaids gift baskets that contained save the date cards. The cards revealed that the couple have a date set for the wedding, as well as a location. The two will be getting married at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

Blackberry Farm is a 5-star luxury hotel and resort. They even have a brewery on the property, which covers over 4,200 acres.

Johnson and Paulina met in 2009 but did not begin dating until 2013. They got engaged seven months after dating but have been engaged for years, saying they were not in a hurry to get married. They have two sons together.

Gretzky and Johnson went through a rocky period in their marriage a few years ago after some cheating rumors but appear to have gotten past that.

Johnson won the Masters last year, marking his second career major win. The 37-year-old has 24 career PGA Tour wins.