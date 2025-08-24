Video: PGA Tour volunteer gives incredible effort tracking down Tommy Fleetwood’s drive

A PGA Tour volunteer was not letting anything stand in his way while trying to get to one of Tommy Fleetwood’s errant drives during the final round of The Tour Championship.

Fleetwood had a 3-shot lead entering the final nine holes on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. He pulled his dive way left on the 10th tee, and an enthusiastic volunteer immediately turned on the jets to track the ball down.

The volunteer was standing just off the fairway when he realized Fleetwood had hit it left of the gallery. He went into a sprint, ducked a rope and was nearly hit by a golf cart while weaving through fans to get to the ball.

S/O to the volunteer giving it all to mark Tommy Fleetwood's wayward drive pic.twitter.com/sYW32jUvWf — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) August 24, 2025

That is a man who takes his job very, very seriously.

Fleetwood was searching for his first ever PGA Tour win on Sunday. He has been in the hunt numerous times in the final few holes of events, most recently when he choked at the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago. Stars from all corners of the sports world were pulling for Fleetwood in Atlanta.

With volunteers like that on his side, Fleetwood just might be able to reverse his long run of bad luck.