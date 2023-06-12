Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf team sued for copyright infringement

Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf team is being accused of stealing their latest logo design.

Cool Brands Supply, a corporation in Argentina that makes skateboard lifestyle merchandise, filed a federal lawsuit against LIV and Mickelson’s HyFlyers team in New Jersey district court last week. Attorneys for Cool Brands Supply claim LIV and the HyFlyers have committed copyright infringement by using a logo that is “nearly identical” to the one the Argentine company created for its popular brand, Fallen, 20 years ago.

“The similarities between the two marks, particularly when used on clothing, are striking, and are confusing consumers and causing damage to Plaintiff’s senior mark and brand,” the lawsuit states, via ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “Plaintiff previously demanded that Defendants cease use of their infringing logo, and they refused.”

You can see a comparison of the two logos below:

#NEW: LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC are being sued in New Jersey Court for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Cool Brands Supply alleges that their logo, which has been in use since 2003 by one of their popular skate brands has been ripped off. LIV (left) vs. Fallen… pic.twitter.com/1Wjw5uzhNH — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 12, 2023

The lawsuit notes that the HyFlyers did not initially use their current “infringing mark” when LIV first launched last year. The logo was unveiled following a rebranding in February. Attorneys for Cool Brands Supply argue that the HyFlyers’ use of the logo is “not just reckless and inexplicable — it is willful infringement and unfair competition.”

Mickelson is the captain of the HyFlyers and is believed to have a 25 percent ownership stake in the team.

The future of LIV Golf and its teams is uncertain after the league announced a huge merger with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour last week. There are already some big financial concerns about the new entity. The lawsuit against the HyFlyers is something else that will have to be dealt with.