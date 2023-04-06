Phil Mickelson has funny explanation for his weight loss

Phil Mickelson is looking noticeably skinnier these days, and he has a funny explanation for his weight loss.

The formerly chubby golfer has thinned out. He was asked at the Masters Thursday how he was able to lose his weight.

“I stopped eating food, that was a big help,” Mickelson said.

Reporter: "You look significantly skinnier than you once did. How were you able to do it?" Phil Mickelson: "Thank you. I stopped eating food, that was a big help." — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 6, 2023

In late January, the 52-year-old said that he was down to his college weight.

Phil Mickelson told @BobHarig earlier this week: “I’m down to my college weight.” This photo seems to be visual proof of that. 😬 pic.twitter.com/vjqj43VLfg — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) January 31, 2023

Mickelson played college golf at Arizona State from 1989-1992, so it’s been 30 years since he looked this skinny. That’s why his appearance has caught so many off guard.

Whether it’s diet pills or special eating methods, there are plenty of weight-loss plans that have been touted over the years. Mickelson hit on the tried-and-true method: eat less.

The three-time Masters champion shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday. He drew some notice over his behavior at the traditional Champions Dinner.