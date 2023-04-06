 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 6, 2023

Phil Mickelson has funny explanation for his weight loss

April 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Phil Mickelson in golf gear

May 22, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Phil Mickelson reacts on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson is looking noticeably skinnier these days, and he has a funny explanation for his weight loss.

The formerly chubby golfer has thinned out. He was asked at the Masters Thursday how he was able to lose his weight.

“I stopped eating food, that was a big help,” Mickelson said.

In late January, the 52-year-old said that he was down to his college weight.

Mickelson played college golf at Arizona State from 1989-1992, so it’s been 30 years since he looked this skinny. That’s why his appearance has caught so many off guard.

Whether it’s diet pills or special eating methods, there are plenty of weight-loss plans that have been touted over the years. Mickelson hit on the tried-and-true method: eat less.

The three-time Masters champion shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday. He drew some notice over his behavior at the traditional Champions Dinner.

Article Tags

Phil Mickelson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus