RBC Heritage made custom changes for Bryson DeChambeau before he withdrew

Bryson DeChambeau has such a monstrous drive that tournament organizers now have to make custom changes to accommodate him. Unfortunately, DeChambeau will not be playing in the RBC Heritage this week after event officials did just that.

Unconfirmed reports on Twitter have claimed the RBC Heritage paid for two cranes to hold up a higher net at the driving range at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head specifically for DeChambeau. The 8th green is located behind the range, so there was apparently concern that DeChambeau would pose a danger to golfers.

Working the Heritage this week and they paid thousands for these cranes to hold up this net so Bryson doesn’t hit it over the range on to #8 green… Bryson withdrew today pic.twitter.com/PIbQimyu3U — tea waivy (@imsowaivy) April 12, 2021

DeChambeau is by far the longest hitter on the PGA Tour, but it’s possible the net was put in place for other golfers as well. He’s not the only person in the field who can demolish a golf ball. Plus, DeChambeau is no longer in the field.

After his rough weekend at the Masters, DeChambeau decided to withdraw from the RBC Heritage. No reason was given, but perhaps he needs time to recover after he was ruthlessly trolled on Twitter. If the net comes down now, we’ll know it was there just for Bryson.