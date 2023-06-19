Rory McIlroy offers comment on his latest major disappointment

It has been nearly a decade since Rory McIlroy last won a major, and he came up just short yet again in the US Open on Sunday. He insists he is not letting that discourage him.

McIlroy shot a 70 in the final round at Los Angeles Country Club to finish at 9-under for the tournament. That was one shot back of winner Wyndham Clark, who also shot 70 on Sunday.

After notching his second runner-up in his last seven majors, McIlroy said he will continue to use the heartbreak as fuel.

“When I do finally win this next major, it’s going to be really, really sweet,” McIlroy told reporters. “I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.”

McIlroy won four majors in a span of four seasons early in his career. Many wondered at the time if McIlroy, who was in his mid-20s, would challenge Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championship victories. McIlroy has not won since the 2014 PGA Championship, however. He has come close with six top-10 finishes in his last 10 majors.

Clark was extremely emotional after winning the US Open (video here), and many golf fans appreciated the story. Even though it feels like forever since McIlroy has won a major, he is still just 34. He is eventually going to break through again.