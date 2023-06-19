Video: Wyndham Clark has incredibly emotional reaction to US Open win

Wyndham Clark on Sunday won the US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club for his first career major, and he was incredibly emotional afterwards.

Clark was able to two-putt for par on the 502-yard 18th hole to finish the tournament at 10-under par, which was good enough for him to get the win by a stroke over Rory McIlroy.

After making a short putt to win the tournament, Clark started to cry. He gave his caddie a huge hug and had to cover his face with his hat.

Clark was likely emotional because he was thinking about his late mother, who died from breast cancer when the 29-year-old was in college at Oklahoma State.

“I felt like my mom was watching over me today,” Clark said in an interview with NBC after the win.

Clark had only picked up his first career PGA Tour victory last month at the Wells Fargo Championship.

This was only Clark’s third time playing in the US Open and the first time he’s made the cut. Prior to this weekend, his best previous finish at a major was tied for 75th at the 2021 PGA Championship. He is an underdog story who is now showing he belongs with the best.