Rory McIlroy clarifies he is not looking to change caddies or coach

Rory McIlroy clarified this week that he is not looking to change coaches or caddies, as some had speculated.

McIlroy started off the Arnold Palmer Invitational well last week with a 66 in the first round. But then his play was uneven thereafter, and he finished tied for 10th after shooting a 76 on the final day.

“I need something, I need a spark – I need something and I just don’t seem to have it,” McIlroy said after the tournament. “Some stuff that I don’t know how to describe, but just a little dejected or maybe looking to go in a different direction.”

When McIlroy said he was looking to go in a different direction, some thought a big change was coming. But a more levelheaded McIlroy said Tuesday that he was just really frustrated after Sunday’s bad round. He clarified what he meant.

“Swing-wise, I think there’s some things that I’m working on that haven’t quite embedded or I’m struggling to grasp what I’m trying to do, so that’s sort of what I meant, talking about going in a different direction.

“Just sort of maybe trying something different or thinking about another way to do it, I guess. More so I was coming from that point of view.”

McIlroy did finish tied for 10th despite his complaints, so he shouldn’t be too down. It’s not like he just fell out of the top 100 or is in danger of not qualifying for the Masters. He’ll have a chance to get things sorted out this week at THE PLAYERS Championship.