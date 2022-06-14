Rory McIlroy’s US Open spikes have hilarious local flare

The US Open is being held in Massachusetts this year for the first time in over 30 years, and Rory McIlroy has found a subtle way to pay tribute to the local fans.

McIlroy wore some hilarious custom spikes during his practice round at The Country Club in Brookline on Tuesday. The underside of the red and white shoes featured a Nike swoosh that looked like a crustacean and the word “LOBSTAH.”

Rory's spikes this week feature a Nike check that serves as the body of a crustacean on one and have the word "lobstah" written on the other. pic.twitter.com/qjJTqeXrSx — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 14, 2022

If you couldn’t figure out what Rory was going for just by the design, the spelling of the word “lobster” probably gave it away. That, of course, is a reference to the famous Boston-area accent. Lobster is also one of the most well known local New England delicacies.

McIlroy will likely hear plenty of cheers from the Brookline crowd, even if he is poking fun at the locals. Those who are against the LIV Golf series will love what the four-time major champion had to say after his big win on Sunday.