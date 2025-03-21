Sahith Theegala goes viral for ferocious club toss

Sahith Theegala experienced some frustrating moments during the second round of the Valspar Championship, and one of those moments led to a reaction that all weekend warriors golfers can relate to.

Theegala made two bogeys through his first nine holes on Friday at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla. He then got back on track with a birdie on the 1st hole (his 10th), but he made another bogey on the 3rd and was not happy with his tee shot on the next hole.

After pushing his tee shot right on the par-3 4th, Theegala dropped his club in disgust. He then picked it up and fired it toward a nearby tree.

Theegala found a way to save par on the hole, but he was very unhappy with his swing.

Theegala is far from the only player to throw a club during a PGA Tour event. At least the iron appeared intact after Theegala’s outburst, which is more than some of his fellow golfers can say.