Sergio Garcia had the worst luck on this shot at the US Open

It pretty clearly isn’t Sergio Garcia’s day at the US Open.

Garcia hit perhaps the unluckiest shot of the entire tournament with his third shot on hole 13 on Saturday. The former Masters champion’s bid for birdie looked perfect until it struck the pin and rolled right back where it started.

How unlucky is that? Garcia probably couldn’t manage to do that again even if he tried. He ended up with a double bogey on the hole and found himself six-over par through 16 holes after a very rough third round.

Still, it’s not the strangest story to come out of the weekend at Torrey Pines. It might be the most unlucky, though.