Steve Stricker offers promising update on Tiger Woods’ status

Steve Stricker on Tuesday offered a positive update on Tiger Woods’ status.

Woods will not be competing in the Ryder Cup this year because he is recovering from his injuries suffered in a car crash in February. From 1997-2018, he competing in eight Ryder Cups, but he will not be helping the U.S. on the course in this year’s event. That doesn’t mean he’s done with golfing though.

Stricker, who is the American Ryder Cup captain, gave a promising update about Tiger.

“He’s getting better, and his focus is on making a comeback to play again,” Stricker said Tuesday.

That’s pretty incredible considering where Tiger was in February. He had multiple leg fractures and damage to his feet and ankles. There were questions about whether he would be able to play again. So far it’s been seven months since the crash. If Woods were to make a comeback, he’d probably start working on it some time next year.

This year, the Ryder Cup will take place from Sept. 24-26 this year at Whistling Straights in Wisconsin. The event was set to take place last year but was postponed until next year due to the pandemic.