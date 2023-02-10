 Skip to main content
Stewart Cink explains how he got Kevin Durant Suns jersey before anyone else

February 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Stewart Cink in a Kevin Durant jersey

Stewart Cink delivered a major flex on Thursday when he wore a Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns jersey during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Cink became the first person to wear a Durant Suns jersey, wearing one even before Durant played in a game for the Suns. The 49-year-old golfer wore the purple jersey during the famed 16th hole of the event.

Cink said on Twitter that he came up with the idea to wear the Durant jersey on Thursday morning, hours after KD was traded by Brooklyn to Phoenix.

Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapoport asked Cink via text message how the golfer was able to get that jersey so quickly.

Cink told Rapoport that he called around and was able to locate the person who makes the Suns’ jerseys.

“At first she said no but then asked the Suns equipment manager and he said heck year,” Cink wrote.

That’s pretty cool.

Cink gets an A+ for both effort and coolness. He shot two under par on Thursday and one over on Friday and should comfortably make the cut at one under.

