Stewart Cink explains how he got Kevin Durant Suns jersey before anyone else

Stewart Cink delivered a major flex on Thursday when he wore a Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns jersey during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Cink became the first person to wear a Durant Suns jersey, wearing one even before Durant played in a game for the Suns. The 49-year-old golfer wore the purple jersey during the famed 16th hole of the event.

Cink said on Twitter that he came up with the idea to wear the Durant jersey on Thursday morning, hours after KD was traded by Brooklyn to Phoenix.

First off, I’m a huge @ATLHawks fan, but I’m also a @WMPhoenixOpen fans fan!!! Big shoutout to Patsy @BigTimeJerseys for indulging my long-shot idea this morning before my 1st round. Good luck @Suns and @KDTrey5!! https://t.co/igN0TjvfaS — Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) February 10, 2023

Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapoport asked Cink via text message how the golfer was able to get that jersey so quickly.

Had to ask Stewart Cink how he got his hands on a Suns Kevin Durant jersey fast enough to wear it on 16 at the Waste Management today. What a pro move. https://t.co/aF7ZhlKoXu pic.twitter.com/BwRsORNsO5 — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 10, 2023

Cink told Rapoport that he called around and was able to locate the person who makes the Suns’ jerseys.

“At first she said no but then asked the Suns equipment manager and he said heck year,” Cink wrote.

That’s pretty cool.

Cink gets an A+ for both effort and coolness. He shot two under par on Thursday and one over on Friday and should comfortably make the cut at one under.